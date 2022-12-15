No. 23 Troy Faces No. 22 UTSA in Orlando’s Cure Bowl
No. 23 Troy and No. 22 Texas-San Antonio help kick off the college bowl season, meeting in the Cure Bowl Friday afternoon in Orlando.
It’s the only FBS postseason matchup featuring teams that won their conference championships this year.
The Trojans and Roadrunners are both 11-2, with both rattling off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three games to begin the regular season. It’s the first-ever meeting between the teams.
Troy captured its first Sun Belt title since 2017 in its first season under new coach Jon Sumrall. Coach Jeff Traylor is finishing his third season at UTSA and has won back-to-back Conference USA crowns.
UTSA’s prolific QB Frank Harris will face a Troy defense that has limited opponents to 325.3 yards and 17.5 points per game. Harris, a red-shirt senior who’s already announced he’ll return for another season with the Roadrunners moving to the American Athletic Conference, ranked fourth nationally in total offense at 342.5 per game. He’s thrown for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, while also rushing for 588 yards and nine TDs. The high-scoring Roadrunners average 486.1 yards and 38.7 points.
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions. Running back Kimani Vidal is the Trojans’ leading rusher with 1,059 yards and nine TDs, while running back DK Billingsley has run for 656 yards and eight TDs.
Troy is No. 24 in the CFP rankings. UTSA is 25th.
Kickoff is at 2PM CST Friday on ESPN.
