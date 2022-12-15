No. 23 Troy Faces No. 22 UTSA in Orlando’s Cure Bowl

No. 23 Troy and No. 22 Texas-San Antonio help kick off the college bowl season, meeting in the Cure Bowl Friday afternoon in Orlando.

It’s the only FBS postseason matchup featuring teams that won their conference championships this year.

The Trojans and Roadrunners are both 11-2, with both rattling off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three games to begin the regular season. It’s the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Troy captured its first Sun Belt title since 2017 in its first season under new coach Jon Sumrall. Coach Jeff Traylor is finishing his third season at UTSA and has won back-to-back Conference USA crowns.