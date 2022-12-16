Calm and Cool Friday; Cloudy Saturday

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: It’s been a cool start to our Friday so far, with mid 30s so far across the area. We’ll see tons of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we’ll have clouds move in with lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds will be overhead for the start of the weekend, and will remain for the majority of Saturday. Rain chances will be basically zero across much of the area, but our southern counties could see a brief shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s and upper 40s once again.

WEEK AHEAD: We’ll have a fairly calm but much cooler week ahead, with highs likely only in the mid 50s for most days. However, as we inch closer to Christmas, models continue to hint at a SIGNIFICANT cold spell. Highs could hover around freezing for several days, but any chance for a White Christmas still remains in the air.