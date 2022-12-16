Cool/Cold Weekend, Clouds Saturday, Sunshine Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny but cool day across central and south Alabama, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. Friday night looks cool but not as cold, thanks to increasing clouds overnight. However, through Friday night, clouds look unlikely to produce rain. Friday evening remains dry, with more clouds in the sky by midnight. Temperatures remain in the low 40s through midnight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The sky becomes mostly cloudy to overcast by sunrise Saturday. Sunshine may be very limited throughout the day, with isolated to widely scattered showers also possible. Saturday could be a rather raw day with temperatures potentially struggling to reach 50° in some locations. Clouds clear Saturday night, resulting in colder temperatures. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by sunrise Sunday.

Sunday looks nicer, but cool, with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 20s in many locations. Clouds increase Sunday night, and the sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast Monday. Showers arrive late Monday or Monday night, and continue through at least Tuesday morning. Temperatures range from the 30s to low 40s Monday night, well above freezing, so just cold rain for central and south Alabama.

Clouds and some showers may linger Wednesday. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A potent weather system sweeps across the central and eastern United States next Thursday and Friday. It brings rain to Alabama Thursday, then a big temperature drop Thursday night. Cold air remains in Alabama Friday through Christmas day. Temperatures could be significantly colder than our forecast currently advertises, stay tuned for updates.