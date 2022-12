Montgomery County Mugshots 12/01/22-12/15/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BAKER JR, NOAH – Robbery 1st

BOYD, DERRIC – Assault 1st

CARGILL JR, WADE – DUI

CARTER, JAMIE – Possession of Control Substance

CRITTENDEN, LASHUNDA – Attempted Murder



FRAZIER, GABRIEL – Burglary 1st

GAITHER, RICKY – Robbery 1st

GILMORE, JARROD – Shooting Weapon Into Occupied Building

GRIFFIN, AARON – Robbery 1st

HARDY, THOMAS – Robbery 1st



HERBERT, JOSHUA – Discharge Gun in Occupied Building

HOLCEY, KAYLA – Extortion First Degree

HUNTER, JERMAINE – Possess,Receipt Cont.

JOHNSON, JOSHUA – Assault 2nd

JONES, JASON – On Loan From DOC



JONES, REGINALD – Violation of Community Notification ACT

LEWIS, JEREMIAH – Burglary 3rd

MCDADE, COURTNEY – Robbery 1st

MCKEITHEN, MARQUIS – Robbery 1st

MENDENHALL, KALLISA – Robbery 1st



MESSER, BRYAN – Parole Violation

MITCHELL, TABORIS – Robbery 1st

MOORE, TARICK – Felony Murder

NAPIER, THOMAS – Production of Pornography with Minors

O’NEAL, KEANDIA – Murder



OSBORNE JR, EUGENE – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd

PHILLIPS, ASHLEY – Arson 1st

POWELL, BERNARD – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

RAINER, EARNEST – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

RAYBON, DAVID – Murder



RELFF, KEITH – Theft of Property 1st

SCOTT, WILLIAM – Fugitive From Justice

TUBBS, COURTNEY – Parole Violation

UPSHAW, TERRANCE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

VANHUSE, LAMAR – On Loan From DOC



WALKER, ANTHONY – Auto Burglary

WALLACE, AUSTIN – Domestic Violence

WASHINGTON, TACQUES – Auto Burglary

WILLIAMS, ADRIAN – Domestic Violence 3rd

WYSINGER, BRANDON – Extortion First Degree

