Montgomery police search for missing person

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.

18-year-old Chalysse Thomas was last seen on Thursday, December 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive.

Thomas is described as 4’11’ and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt and black sneakers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chalysse Thomas, please immediately call MPD or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.