Multi-Million Dollar Water Project Underway in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A $13.6 million dollar water project in rural Wilcox County — will ensure that residents have clean, safe drinking water.

The project will upgrade an existing water system. And expand it to provide water service to over a hundred families who’ve been without it.

“This investment will benefit 9915 rural residents of Wilcox County. It’s a great day to be able to see people who have not been able to have good, clean drinking water to be afforded the opportunity to.

A ground breaking ceremony was held Friday — although work on the project is already underway.

The project includes 37 miles of water mains and inter-connects. New automated radio read meters. Tank repairs. And updates to wells and pumping stations.

USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon, Jr. — says the investment reflects his agency’s commitment to improving the quality of life for people in rural communities.

“Two years ago we had a family out here carrying water. And today we can say that we’re going to alleviate that concern,” said Gordon.

“And make a difference in the lives of the people that we serve in rural communities.”

USDA is financing the project through a $3.7 million dollar loan. And a $9.8 million dollar grant — under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program.