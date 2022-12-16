THANK YOU! Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive the Biggest Ever

by Carrington Cole

All of us at Alabama News Network want to thank all of you who donated to our 9th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive, which was the biggest one ever!

Friday morning, crews picked up the toys from inside the Magical Christmas Toy Drive toy vault, located inside Eastdale Mall. While the toys haven’t yet been counted, it was easy to see the size of the donations from the piles of toys around the Christmas tree.

The toys were collected from many drop-off locations throughout the area.

They will now be organized by the Salvation Army before they are distributed to registered families just in time for Christmas.

Each year, Alabama News Network and our sponsors have collected toys for the Salvation Army so that no child goes without presents under the Christmas tree.

We want to thank this year’s sponsors:

Eastdale Mall

Jackson Hospital

ASE Credit Union

South University

Wind Creek Casino

Hawthorne, Atchison & Riddle

Capitol Hyundai

Signs Now

Thanks again to all of you for helping the Salvation Army again this year!