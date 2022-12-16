Vigil Held for Mother, 8-Year-Old Son Killed in Montgomery County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family and friends came together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release Thursday evening for the mother and her 8-year-old son who were killed when a tornado hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community on December 1.

At the site of the tornado-damaged Flatwood Community Center, they remembered the lives of 8-year-old Ced’darius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax.

They were killed when an EF-2 tornado caused a huge tree to fall on their home in the pre-dawn hours of December 1. Tell’s father, Cedric Tell, was seriously hurt and had to be rescued to receive emergency surgery.

About 200 hundred people came out to show their respect and support for the family. On the candlelight table display were photographs and dinosaurs that represented Ced’Darius’ love and yarn to represent his mother’s crochet business, Kustom Hand By Kita.

Hundreds of blue balloons were released into the air because blue represented the favorite color for both mother and son.

Cedric Tell was there to see it all.