Cold Saturday Night; Mainly Sunny, Cool Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly cloudy and cool Saturday across central and south Alabama. Many locations struggled to reach 50° during the afternoon. The high temperature was only 49° in Montgomery. Clouds began to clear over our northern communities late Saturday afternoon. As of 9PM Saturday evening, the sky was mainly clear across all of central and south Alabama. The clear sky sets the stage for cold overnight temperatures. Lows fall into the upper 20s in most locations.

Sunday looks mainly sunny but cool with high temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday night turns cold again, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday morning begins mainly sunny, but clouds increase by the afternoon. Showers arrive by Monday evening, and continue Monday night into Tuesday. Monday remains cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night lows may only fall into the low 40s, so just a cool rain and no winter weather in our area.

Tuesday remains cloudy and cool with at least scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures range from the low to mid 50s. Most of the rain departs Tuesday night, but clouds linger Wednesday. Isolated showers remain possible, and temperatures remain cool. Highs range from the low to mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A potent weather system arrives Thursday. The system brings rain Thursday, but a blast of much colder air Thursday night. It seems the precipitation comes to a close as temperatures approach freezing late Thursday night. However, winter weather potential cannot be ruled out at this time. Stay tuned for updates. Friday looks very cold and windy with temperatures possibly not escaping the 30s. Friday night lows could fall into the teens.

Christmas weekend remains cold, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. Although, Friday through Sunday look dry with sunshine and some clouds. A white Christmas looks unlikely for central and south Alabama this year, but winter cold looks like a sure bet.