Knife incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man in Opelika is dead after a knife incident lead to shots being fired by an officer.

Opelika police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 100 block of 19th Place.

Once officers arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old Hispanic male with a knife. Police say an incident occurred that led to one of the officers shooting the male.

First responders on the scene gave medical aid to the male and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Since it is an officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case. Opelika police say the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.