Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East.

The victim told officers that she had been stabbed in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle. The woman’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.