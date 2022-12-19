Arctic Blast Heading Our Way!

by Shane Butler

We are just a few days away from an Arctic blast invading the deep south! This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas since 1989. Daytime highs will only manage lower to mid 30s while overnight temps plunge into the lower to mid teens. Prepare now for what will be a dangerous period of extreme cold!

In the meantime, cloudy and wet conditions are likely tonight through most of Tuesday. This will be mainly light rain. Temps will remain well above freezing, so we don’t have a wintry precipitation threat Tuesday or Thursday. Temps will top out in the upper 40s Tuesday, upper 50s Wednesday, and lower 60s Thursday. It’s all down hill from there as the Arctic air flows in Thursday night. Some light rain will still be around as the temps drop. There could be a brief change over to a wintry mix for parts of our area.

Over the holiday weekend, we expect mainly clear skies but bitter cold temperatures. Most spots remain in the 30s for highs and lows in the teens.