Clouds Increase Monday; Rain Monday Night, Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday begins cold with morning lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Some sunshine fills the sky after sunrise, but clouds increase during the day. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the low 50s. Showers arrive west to east late Monday afternoon or during the evening. A cool rain continues Monday night through Tuesday morning. Temperatures only fall to around 40° at most, so no frozen precipitation concerns.

Rain amounts could be significant, especially near and south of highway 80. Totals may range from half an inch to over one inch there, but amounts may remain lighter further north. Rain tapers off Tuesday afternoon, but clouds linger, and temperatures only warm into the low 50s at most. Clouds may clear Tuesday night, with lows in the 30s if so Wednesday morning.

Clouds return by late Wednesday, but the rain chance looks low until Thursday. A strong weather system arrives then, and brings a blast of cold arctic air into Alabama Thursday night through Christmas weekend. Temperatures remain shy of 40° Friday, with lower wind chills thanks to a strong northwest wind. Friday night lows fall below 20°, with wind chills possibly in the single digits.

Temperatures remain cold Christmas Eve and Day. Both days look dry with some sunshine, but temperatures only warm into the 40s at most. Lows fall into the 20s each night, possibly upper teens Saturday night. Temperatures gradually warm the week following Christmas, but remain cold Monday, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.