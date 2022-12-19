Law Enforcement Prepares for New Conceal Carry Law

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Come January 1st — a gun permit will no longer be necessary — to legally carry a concealed firearm in Alabama. However, one sheriff says it might be a good idea to keep a valid a permit anyway.

Despite objections from the law enforcement community — the Alabama State Legislature did away with the need for having a conceal carry gun permit.

“Many, many sheriffs, I would say 95% to 99% of the sheriffs were strictly opposed to this,” said Dallas Co. Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Granthum says the new conceal carry law — is going to make everyone in the state — less safe.

“Well it’s just dangerous. Not only dangerous in my opinion to the public — but to my officers — to the officers safety,” he said.

“We’re going to have people that’s carrying guns out there — concealed — that normally couldn’t get a pistol permit.”

Granthum says although it won’t be required by Alabama law — it’s still a good idea to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

“The reason that I say still get your permit — number one, other states you have to have it,” he said.

“If you travel to Florida or Georgia, they’re considered a reciprocal state. They will accept our permit. Now just because Alabama says you don’t have to have a permit — when you travel those states — if you don’t have a permit, you’re going to be a person forbidden to carry that gun without a permit. So, you will be charged.

Granthum says the revenue lost from the sale of gun permits — can be reimbursed through grants from the state.

The new constitutional carry law allows anyone who is 21 years old — and legally entitled to possess a firearm — to conceal carry a firearm without a permit.