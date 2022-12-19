Montgomery Salvation Army Moving to Temporary Location

by Jerome Jones

The Montgomery Salvation Army has been serving the community from their location at 900 Maxwell Blvd. since 1970.

With the Montgomery Whitewater park nearing completion, and an end of year deadline, the Salvation Army says they’ve found a new “temporary” location.

Services and administrative offices will move to 24 E. Delano Ave.

Although all of the administrative services and offices will move to the new location, some services are just not possible from the location.

Overnight housing and the soup kitchen will not be available while the organization is in the temporary location.

Salvation Army officials say they stopped accepting new residents on Dec. 1 in anticipation of the move.

They say multiple families have found permanent housing, and some veterans have been placed at veterans care homes.

The remaining people housed will receive hotel vouches for 30 days, initially.

Officials say the time may be extended for those who qualify.

Montgomery Salvation Army has signed a one year lease at the location.

Officials say they are in final negotiations for a permanent space, and an announcement may come as soon as January.