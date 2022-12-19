MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of Montgomery’s finest is now a graduate of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

Major Saba Coleman was one of six from the state chosen to attend the 11-week executive-level advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The 284th session consisted of 236 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class includes members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.

Major Coleman has 22 years of service and currently serves as the Administrative Division Commander and Public Information Officer for the Montgomery Police Department.