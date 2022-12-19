New information released in officer-involved shooting in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police have released new information regarding Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting.

Officials say officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 19th Place. During the call, there was an open line which appeared to involved a domestic dispute.

The female caller requested assistance before the line was disconnected.

Once officers arrived, they made contact with the female caller who invited them into the home.

Once inside, officers say there appeared to have been an ongoing domestic dispute between the female caller and her boyfriend, later identified as 51-year-old Alan Perez. Officers found Perez was armed with a large kitchen knife.

Officials say Perez ignored verbal commands from officers to drop the knife and continued advancing towards the female and officers. One of the officers later fired his gun hitting Perez.

According to Opelika police, medical assistance was immediately requested, and officers were able to get the female caller and her adult son out of the home safely. Perez was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Since it is an officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case. Once they have completed their investigation, the results will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office who will present the findings to a Lee County Grand Jury.