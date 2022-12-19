Prepare for Traveling during the Holidays

by Teresa Lawson

The holiday travel season is here and the roadways are busy. AAA predicts 102 million people will travel by car this holiday season. Add decreasing gas prices and the risk of freezing weather and the possibility of experiencing a holiday travel related emergency increases.

As we get ready to travel to visit family and friends we may have the basic preparedness items on the forefronts of our minds. But with an increase of travelers and the threat of low to below freezing temperatures a simple accident can turn deadly if you are stuck in a cold vehicle without necessary items.

Also, get your vehicle checked out before hitting the roads. Even if you’re not stranded by the freezing temperatures or an accident something like a flat tire or a bad battery could become deadly if your car malfunctions while you’re traveling.

Make sure that you have: