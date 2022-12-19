Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday.

Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into.

Officers located a suspected vehicle leaving the area and after further investigation, 20-year-old Omar Alexander Graham, of Opelika, was arrested.

Graham has been charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

Opelika police say no one was injured.

Officials say the case remains under investigations and other charges are pending.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867).