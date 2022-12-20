Can Southern Homes Efficiently Heat During Cold Weather?

by Teresa Lawson

Temperatures are dropping in the south and that can be a concern for some– especially those who look for ways to heat their homes with energy efficiency.

The cost of heating a home has risen in the past year by ore than 25% in some areas but even with the rising costs and cooler weather there are still ways to heat your home efficiently.

Although the south doesn’t often see the type of weather that would overwork our heating systems the fear that our systems are less equipped for cold weather is more myth than legend.

Professionals say that southern units are designed to be able to withstand lower temperatures. Here are a few ways to keep warmer air in your home:

– Leaving doors open. This helps maintain heat and allows it to circulate throughout the house making the home equally warm throughout. Closing off that unused bedroom doesn’t help save energy.

– Set it and forget it. Place your thermostat on a temperature that is comfortable and leave it on auto. Turning your thermostat on and off actually uses more energy because everything in the home becomes cold and has to warm again.

And whether you heat with gas or an electric unit each unit is calibrated to handle below freezing temperatures.