Cloudy, Cool, Wet, Windy Tuesday, Late Week Cold Blast

by Ben Lang

Rain began Monday evening across central and south Alabama, and continues through Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks like an overall dreary day. Besides steady light to moderate rain, the sky remains cloudy, and temperatures only warm to near 50° at most. A northeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph adds an extra chill to the air. Rain continues into the afternoon, then tapers off during the evening. Clouds linger, but some breaks allow for overnight lows to fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks mainly cloudy but mainly dry with only isolated showers possible late in the day or evening. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday night. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the 50s to around 60°. An arctic blast of very cold air arrives Thursday night. Temperatures could fall well below freezing Thursday night. Wind chills look even lower.

A wind chill watch begins at midnight Thursday night and continues through noon Christmas eve. Wind chills could be as low 0° at times as far south as highway 80. Wind chills could be as low as -10° in north Alabama. Actual air temperatures also get very cold during that time. A hard freeze watch begins at midnight Thursday night, and continues through 9AM Christmas Day. Overnight lows could fall as low as 10 to 15° during that time.

Take time now to prepare for the dangerous cold. Focus on actions to protect three P’s- People, Pets, and Plumbing. Temperatures remain cold throughout the holiday weekend. High temperatures may not reach the freezing mark of 32° for some Friday. Temperatures may remain below 40° throughout Christmas eve. Overnight lows likely fall into the teens in most locations area-wide.

Christmas Day looks cold despite a mainly sunny sky, with highs in the low to mid 40s. The sky may remain mostly sunny early next week too, although temperatures remain cool and well below average for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday, while lows fall into the upper 20s each night.