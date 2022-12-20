Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead This Week!

by Shane Butler

We are just a few days away from an Arctic blast invading the deep south! This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas since 1989. Daytime highs will only manage lower to mid 30s while overnight temps plunge into the lower to mid teens. Prepare now for what will be a dangerous period of extreme cold!

In the meantime, the rain will be departing later this evening. Mostly cloudy and chilly temps are expected overnight. Wednesday is looking like our day to dry out and temps recover just a bit. Temps will top out in the in the lower to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. This will be your day to do any outdoor preparations for the upcoming Arctic blast. The Arctic front will enter the state late Thursday. Ahead of the boundary, temps manage upper 50s to lower 60s for afternoon highs. It’s all down hill from there as the Arctic air flows in Thursday night. Some light rain will still be around as the temps drop. There could be a brief change over to a wintry mix for our nothern most counties.

Over the holiday weekend, we expect mainly clear skies but bitter cold temperatures. Wind chills will range between 0 to 10 below. Actual temps bottom out in the 10 to 15 range. Most spots remain in the 30s for highs. This will be some dangerously cold conditions and you need to prepare now for whats to come our way. Power outages and plumbing issues are possible over the weekend.