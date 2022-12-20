Grant Funds Improvements at J. Paul Jones Hospital

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A USDA Rural Development grant is improving the quality of the hospital service available for people in Wilcox County.

J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden has been awarded a $233,000 dollar grant — to buy new advanced scanning and imaging equipment.

The grant was announced at a press conference Tuesday morning. CEO and Administrator Jessica McGraw says it will help the hospital provide better service to its patients.

“For years we have had to lease large equipment like this because of the cost. This is going to free us of that financial burden of a lease,” McGraw said.

“And we can use that money to do other things in the hospital. Buy other equipment. Or secure other supplies or staffing needs and things like that.”

Dr. Sumpter Blackmon says CT Scans are a major medical tool. And the upgrade — will improve the efficiency of diagnosing — and treating patients.

“It will give you a lot clearer images. Legions you my find in the lungs or the brain — or the abdominal cavity. It’ll pick up very small items early on. So you can cure the problem rather than treat it,” said Blackmon.

USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon Jr. — says he knows first-hand — about the importance of having hospital service available in rural areas.

The Wilcox County native says he was once severely injured in hay baler accident — and needed immediate medical attention.

Gordon got that attention at J. Paul Jones Hospital. The next closest hospital — was 40 minutes away in Thomasville.

“I am not sure I would have made it,” said Gordon.

“So, rural healthcare providers are there in our rural communities to impact the lives, to save lives. And that’s what they did here to help me.”

The USDA in investing more than $7.3 million dollars in grants — to support rural healthcare in Alabama.