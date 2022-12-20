Pay It Forward: Shana Genenbacher of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Shana Genenbacher is a real estate agent at Stone Martin Builders. In addition to helping families find their dream home, Shana is also dedicated to helping others. Genebacher and her team member, David Hall, make it a goal to volunteer or donate to local charities across Alabama every single month

“She is the spouse of military veteran. She has three girls. She’s familiar with the community and knows a lot of people in the neighborhood and became friends with a lot of our customers here. It’s just natural for her to want to give back,” said Hall.

From collecting items for the River Region Pregnancy Center in Prattville, nonperishable food items for the Autauga Interfaith Care Center, and donating to nonprofits including the Delbert B. Madison II Foundation, it’s a part of giving back that Genenbacher learned growing up.

“My mom is the most selfless, caring person I have ever met. And so it’s always just been instilled in me since a small child. Just something I am passionate about,” said Genenbacher.