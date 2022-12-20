Salvation Army Distribution Day

by Jerome Jones

Nearly 500 families received Christmas presents, clothing , and food items as part of Tuesdays Salvation Army Distribution Day.

Families who pre-registered earlier this year were eligible to receive the donations which have been collected through various drives this season, including Alabama News Networks biggest ever Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

There is also a coat drive happening at the Salvation Army Distribution Center at 5334 Atlanta Hwy. in Montgomery.

Due to a lack of volunteers distribution will happen on two days this year Tuesday Dec. 20, and Wednesday Dec. 21.

The coat drive its open to the public.

There is also a need for volunteers for distribution day, to volunteer visit the Salvation Army Distribution center at 8:30am or 12:30pm Wednesday.