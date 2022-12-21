Bitter Cold Air Heading Our Way!

by Shane Butler

An Arctic blast is on the move and its heading our way! This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas since 1989. Daytime highs will only manage lower to mid 30s while overnight temps plunge into the lower to mid teens. Prepare now for what will be a dangerous period of extreme cold! You still have some time Thursday to continue preparations for the upcoming Arctic blast. The Arctic front will enter the state late Thursday. Ahead of the boundary, temps manage upper 50s to lower 60s for afternoon highs. It’s all down hill from there as the Arctic air flows in Thursday night. Some light rain will still be around as the temps drop. There could be a brief change over to a wintry mix for our northern most counties. Friday is looking sunny but bitter cold with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Over the holiday weekend, we expect mainly clear skies but bitter cold temperatures. Wind chills will range between 5 to 5 below. Actual temps bottom out in the 10 to 17degree range. Most spots remain in the 30s for highs. This will be some dangerously cold conditions and you need to prepare now for what’s to come our way. Power outages and plumbing issues are possible over the holiday period.