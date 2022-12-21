Faith-Based Organizations Provide Holiday Warmth

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A blast of extreme winter weather is in the forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend.

And two faith-based organizations in Selma are making sure people there — are warm and fed for the holidays.

It’s going to be a cold — cold Christmas this year. And quite possibly the coldest — in more than three decades. An arctic blast of winter weather is on the way to the area this weekend.

But freezing temperatures — and below freezing wind chill factors — are something — people are in the deep south — just aren’t used to.

“We’ve decided to open up a warming station which we typically do during these difficult times for our folks here. We’re opening up our Bosco Nutrition Center. Obviously, the Bullock Community Center’s also open,” said Chad McEachern.

“This is a critical time. And we just want folks to know that we’re here. And we plan to be here to help address the needs as they arise.”

Gospel Tabernacle Church gave food to hundreds of people at a drive-thru food giveaway at Bloch Park.

So people could feed their families over the Christmas holidays.

The church is also opening its restaurant — the Gathering Place over the holiday weekend — to use as a warming station — for people in the community.

“Well, one of the ladies in our church cooks some dynamic soup. And we have hot coffee for anybody wants to come in. We’re going to do try and do it in three hour intervals. So that everybody that needs to get out of the weather can get in and have a few hours of warmth,” said Pastor John Grayson.

Edmundite Missions is also providing emergency shelter for families during the cold snap — through its Catholic Social Ministries.