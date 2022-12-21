Help Keep Pets Safe During Cooler Weather

by Teresa Lawson

As the temperature drops it’s important to keep your pets safe and warm.

While preparing for the coldest Christmas in more than thirty years it is definitely important to keep the four p’s in mind. People, plants, pipes and last but certainly not least pets. You may think that animals are equipped to handle freezing temperatures because of their fur but that assumption is false. For most pets having fur is the equivalent of a human being wearing a fur coat during a winter storm, it offers some protection but not nearly enough to prevent freezing. Therefore pet owners have to take special steps to protect pets during cooler weather.

The best option is to bring your pets inside. If you have have an outside pet place them in a garage, laundry room or any other spare area. And if you see stray animals during the winter months the humane society suggests fostering the animal until the weather threat has passed or if you are in Montgomery county and are unable to foster the animal call the humane society at 334 409-0622.

You could also drop stray pets off at the humane society located at 11-50 John Overton Drive in Montgomery, or at the Montgomery warming center at 3446 LeBron Road. The Montgomery Humane Society Animal Intake Department is open 7 days a week, Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Montgomery warming center opens at 4:p.m. on December 22nd and will remain open until the cold weather threat is over.