by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers and fire medics were called at 8:09 p.m. to the 5000 block of Slash Pine Drive after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

First responders made contact with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.