Montgomery to open warming center this week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery City-County EMA says it will open its warming center this week in anticipation of the cold weather.

The warming center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be open from December 22-27 from 4:00PM to 7:00AM.

County officials say the warming center will also be open on any nights where the temperatures are below 35 degrees.