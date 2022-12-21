MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot.

Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers later determined that the shooting actually took place in the 1000 block of Ann Street.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.