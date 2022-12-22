A Significant Threat Of Wind And Cold Air Heading Our Way!

by Shane Butler

An Arctic air mass is getting closer and we begin to feel the impacts later tonight! This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas since 1989. Daytime highs will only manage lower to mid 30s while overnight temps plunge into the lower to mid teens. The Arctic front will enter our western counties around 9pm and Central Alabama around midnight. Some light shower activity is possible but we don’t see anything more than that passing through our area. Most all of the precipitation is expected to be gone by the time the really cold air arrives. Of course, the air mass will be cold enough and any lingering moisture could fall in the form of a snow flake or two. Once you’re on the backside of the front, temperatures will fall rapidly out of the 50s into the 20s. Strong winds 15 to 25 mph will produce wind chills in the teens and single digits by early Friday morning. Friday is looking mostly sunny but bitter cold with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Over the holiday weekend, we expect mainly clear skies but bitter cold temperatures. Wind chills will range between 5 to 5 below. Actual temps bottom out in the 10 to 17 degree range. Most spots remain in the 30s for highs. This will be dangerously cold conditions and you need to limit your time out in this Arctic air. Unfortunately, it will be windy and cold enough for power outages and plumbing issues over the holiday period. Take steps now to keep your family safe!