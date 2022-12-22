All Montgomery County and City Offices Closed Friday due to weather conditions

by Alabama News Network Staff

All Montgomery County and City offices will be closed Friday due to weather conditions.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said this includes the City of Montgomery, Town of Pike Road and Montgomery County.

Chairman Singleton said the closure is due to potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures. Roads and bridges may become icy, so motorists are encouraged to exercise caution while driving.

The warming center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will still be open until December 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will also be open on any additional nights that the temperatures drop below 35 degrees.