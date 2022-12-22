Arctic Air Mass Brings Hypothermia Risk

by Jerome Jones

Overnight Thursday, into Friday morning, and going into Christmas will see a cold blast of arctic air moving into our area.

Officials say this air mass will make December 2022 the coldest December since 1989.

With such c0ld air comes the risk of Hypothermia and Frostbite.

Hypothermia is when the body losses heat faster than it can generate heat.

The number one symptom of Hypothermia is shivering.

In advanced stages of hypothermia, the person may begin to feel as if they are warming up and become delusional.

If a person is thought to be suffering from hypothermia, get the victim to a warm place, cover with blankets, and drink warm liquids.

Another risk in cold temperatures is frostbite. Frostbite happens when exposed area’s of skin and flesh freeze and possible die.

Frost bite usually happens in the fingers, toes, nose, and/or ears.

To avoid a trip to the hospital, avoid prolonged exposure in extreme cold temperatures.

Some statistics on the Christmas Arctic blast:

-Coldest airmass since Jan 2018 for most (2015, or 2003)

– Coldest December (and Christmas) since 1989 for most (2000 or 1996)

– 30 year return interval for an event of this magnitude

– On average more lives are lost each year to extreme temperatures than tornadoes and

hurricanes combined. 2021 More deaths to cold than tornadoes

– Has the potential to be as impactful as a tornado event – this event could very well prove

deadly for some in our area.

– Possible power outages, transportation issues, plumbing issues

– Put as many “WARM” walls between you and the cold as possible

– Have plans for a warm shelter

– Be prepared – have a plan and a kit

– Keep up to date on latest forecast

– People, pets, pipes, pets.

– Alternative heat source safety – carbon monoxide hazard. Follow safety labels.

– Vulnerability of low income housing, inadequate or no shelter.