Mainly Cloudy, Mild Thursday, Arctic Air Arrives Overnight

by Ben Lang

Thursday looks mainly cloudy and mild with highs near 60°. Some light drizzle was falling during the early morning, but more substantial showers appear possible during the afternoon or evening, especially in advance of the advertised arctic cold front. Air behind the front looks very dry, so frozen precipitation looks very unlikely. However, temperatures drop rapidly behind the front.

Lows range from the teens to low 20s Friday morning. However, a strong northwest wind behind the front results in wind chills as low as 0 to -5°. Winds may gust up to 40 mph at times. Wind chills may remain in the teens to single digits throughout the day. Air temperatures may not reach 30° during the afternoon, despite a mainly sunny sky. Friday night lows fall into the teens with wind chills approaching 0° again early Saturday morning.

A wind chill advisory begins at midnight Thursday night and runs through Christmas Eve morning. A hard freeze warning begins at midnight Thursday and runs through Christmas Day morning. Overnight low temperatures range from 10 – 17° during that time, with wind chills as low as 0 to -5° Friday and Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve and Day remain very cold. High temperatures may remain below the freezing mark of 32° in many locations Saturday. Saturday night lows fall into the teens again. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday. Sunday night lows fall into the upper teens. Temperatures remain cold early next week, with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows fall into the 20s each night.

Temperatures trend warmer by the middle of next week, with highs approaching 60° Thursday if not Wednesday. Monday through Thursday look dry, with sunshine and some clouds. The rain chance may rise with even warmer temperatures for New Year’s Eve/Day. Temperatures could warm to near 70° each day with showers and perhaps storms.