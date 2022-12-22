Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Camp Hill man is behind bars related to the shooting death of a Opelika man Sunday.

Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams said officers were called to the 100 block of Alberta Street just after 2:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found a male, now identified as 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, outside the home with a gunshot wound. Caldwell was originally taken to Lake Martin Hospital, then to Baptist South in Montgomery by helicopter where he later died from his injuries.

23-year-old La’Meico Darion Black was named as the suspect and was arrested on December 19. Black has been charged with murder and Chief Williams said more arrests and charges are pending.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Camp Hill Police Department or Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.