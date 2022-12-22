ON YOUR SIDE: Target recalls children’s weighted blankets after two deaths

Pillowfort Weighted Blanket/Source: Target

Target is recalling 204,000 weighted blankets after two children have died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets pose a risk to a child and can entrap them by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.The recall comes after a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target said it has received four reports of children becoming entrapped, including the two fatalities.

The CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140, 097-02-0148, 097-02-0361, 097-02-0363, 097-02-0364, 097-02-1603, 097-02-3904 and 097-02-3905 are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

Target says it exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com. The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022.

