by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man.

68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jimmie Roy Smith, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.