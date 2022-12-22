Troy man dies in work-related accident Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Troy man has died in a work-related accident Wednesday.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident.

Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick fatally injured. Police say Kilpatrick’s injuries were obtained while he was working on a piece of machinery.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Troy Fire Department and the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the call.