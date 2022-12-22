Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community.

Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden.

Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He says when deputies arrived at the scene — they found Black shot dead.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Price is being treated as an adult in the case.

“You’re automatically an adult in Alabama on a Class-A felony involving a gun. Now had he been fifteen, fourteen, we would have had to do a certification hearing,” said Jackson.

Price is being held without bond.