Arctic Air Mass Lingers Through The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Mostly clear and continued cold this evening. Temps will hover in the teens but it will feel more like single digit wind chills. Layer up if you’re going to be outside. We encourage you to avoid extended periods out in this bitter cold air. A very cold start to your Saturday but we may finally see some areas climb above freezing Saturday afternoon. The winds begin to relax a bit and that will raise wind chill temps. The sky will continue to reveal abundant sunshine but it still won’t off set the Arctic air much. Christmas morning starts out in the mid to upper teens but does rebound into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday afternoon. The overall trend is for us to gradually warm next week. Mostly sunny skies will help boost temps into the 50s by Tuesday and 60s Wednesday through the latter half of the week. As temps warm, moisture begins to increase and that will lead to a chance for rain by next weekend. New Year’s Eve is looking rather wet at this point. In the meantime, keep warm and have a very Merry Christmas!