Dadeville man arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Dadeville man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said on Thursday, December 22, it continued its investigation into the distribution of narcotics by executing arrest warrants in the 2600 block of US Highway 280 in Alexander City.

48-year-old Christopher Shontae Turner was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Turner had 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest. In addition, investigators say when Turner was located, he had three outstanding warrants related to distribution.

The sheriff’s office says after his arrest, a search of his home on County Road 34 in Dadeville yielded seven ounces of synthetic marijuana.

Investigators say more arrests are expected as the investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Alexander City Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.