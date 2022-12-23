Warming centers in our viewing area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is a list of the warming centers in the WAKA viewing area:

Dallas – The Gospel Tabernacle Church will open up The Gathering Place Restaurant, located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma, Friday through Sunday.

Elmore – The Elmore County Administrative Complex, located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka, will be open from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka, located at 100 W. Bridge Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tallassee Police Department, located at 214 Barnett Boulevard, is open 24 hours a day.

Macon – The Tuskegee Municipal Complex, located at 101 Fonville Street, will be open. The District Community Centers are on standby should they be needed.

Montgomery – The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec. 22-27 from 4 p.m.-7 a.m. It will also be open any additional nights where the temperatures are below 35 degrees.

Tallapoosa – The Alexander City Municipal Complex, located at 281 James D. Nabors Drive, will be open from 8 a.m. Friday until noon on Christmas Day.