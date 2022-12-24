Where’s Santa Claus? Track His Trip Here!

by Alabama News Network Staff

This year’s Arctic blast isn’t slowing down Santa Claus, who’s used to the cold weather. Track his Christmas Eve travels here!

His trip across the skies is being monitored around the clock by NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Normally, NORAD is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

This time of year, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency is hard at work keeping tabs on Santa and his reindeer, using about 1,500 volunteers.

NORAD’s Christmas Eve tradition began in 1955 after a child mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

You can also call 1-877-446-6723 to talk directly to a NORAD staff member who will be able to tell you Santa’s exact location. Operators are available until midnight.

Merry Christmas!