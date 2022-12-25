City of Selma Declares State of Emergency over Water System

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has declared a state of emergency over the city’s water system due to the cold weather.

Perkins says due to the deep freeze, water pipes are bursting, causing a major loss of water. He says if it is not stopped, “there is a real possibility that we will run out of water.”

He is asking Selma residents to check under homes for busted pipes.

“If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter,” he said. “Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter. ”

Perkins says business owners and landlords should go to their business locations and check for water leaks.

“There are several pipes busted in local businesses and as we identify those locations where water is running out of doors or windows, we are turning the water off. But we cannot check all locations. You must check your business location as soon as possible,” he said.

If you do not know how to turn your water off at the meter, call the Selma Water and Sewer Board emergency line at (334) 874-8857 or (334) 349-1315.

If you see water coming out of the ground on the street anywhere, please call and report this as soon as possible.

Perkins says this is an emergency and people must stop as many leaks as possible or the city will run out of water.