Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers.

Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently and it is undetermined when the system will be up and running. Lee says the EMA will monitor the outage and update the status when necessary.

In addition, Wall Street Water Authority has advised that all customers on County Road 37 that are supplied by Wall Street will also be impacted.

Both water authorities are suggesting that all property owners check service lines to make sure that pipes are not broken, rather than frozen. In addition, UBT Tuskegee has advised that its system is also experiencing low water pressure as of late afternoon on Christmas.

The town of Notasulga says its water tank is too low to supply water. It is working to refill it before resuming service, using water from Loachapoka.