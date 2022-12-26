Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol Again

by Alabama News Network Staff

Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week. McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami’s game at New England on Sunday.

It is the second time this season that Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol. The protocol itself was changed after Tagovailoa took a hard hit and appeared to show concussion symptoms but remained in a game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)