Georgia Southern, Buffalo to Meet in Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern and Buffalo are set to meet in a Camellia Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams in Montgomery.
Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales that snapped three-game losing streaks.
Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22.
The Eagles are led by former USC coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team’s starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago.
Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)