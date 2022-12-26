Georgia Southern, Buffalo to Meet in Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Georgia Southern and Buffalo are set to meet in a Camellia Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams in Montgomery.

Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales that snapped three-game losing streaks.

Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22.

The Eagles are led by former USC coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team’s starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago.

Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.

