UPDATE: Water Problems Improve in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued an update on the State of Emergency he declared over water problems in the city due to the extremely cold temperatures.

Monday, he released this update:

“Thanks to the great response from the water board system crew led by Robert Bridges, the support provided by Selma Public Works and Public Safety Departments; the great response by citizens over social media, and the help of mass media we were able to isolate enough leaks to contain the reduction in our water tanks volume.

But we are still not clear. The current status is we are taking in about the same amount of water we are still losing.

This means that the tanks are no longer dropping but we have another night of below freezing temperatures and we know that there is a major leak somewhere that we have yet to isolate and fix.

Therefore we are thanking everyone for the great work you have done thus far and asking everyone to remain vigilant.”

Sunday, he issued the State of Emergency saying that due to the deep freeze, water pipes were bursting, causing a major loss of water. He said if it was not stopped, “there is a real possibility that we will run out of water.”