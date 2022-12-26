Water Shortage Reported in Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

City of Tallassee Gas & Water is reporting a water shortage in the area in and around the city.

Monday afternoon, it said there was a shortage of treated water.

In a Facebook post, it said there are no plans to cut off water service to those on Tallassee Water. However, service to wholesale buyers has been temporarily shut off in order to help rebuild the city’s water supply.

It is telling customers:

– Minimize water usage as much as possible

– With the warming weather, turn all faucets and spigots off

– Look at your water meter to see if there’s a leak

– Do not engage in any outdoor burning of boxes, leaves or other refuse so as to reduce the possibility of fires

– Most importantly – Please do not overreact by filling bathtubs or other receptacles- this will further strain the system.

The city says it is working on solutions to quickly rectify this issue.

Several places in our area are experiencing water problems due to extremely cold temperatures freezing and bursting water pipes.